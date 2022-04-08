Amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, Russia on Friday claimed an attack on its soldiers by Ukraine's armed forces. The video has been released by Russian media claiming that their soldiers were tortured and attacked by the Ukrainian forces. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a soldier who is seriously injured can be seen lying on the streets. The video, which was captured near Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, shows that several shots have been fired at the Russian soldier as he struggles to breathe.

Over five soldiers are seen in the video. The Ukrainian government and media have not yet addressed the attack. The claim comes amid the heightening tensions between the two countries over a missile attack at a civilian-occupied railway station in the Kramatorsk region, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Railway Station in DPR attacked

Ukraine's Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) region came under Russian shelling on Friday morning, which resulted in at least 39 casualties and many civilians suffering serious injuries. After being condemned by the Ukraine side, Russia reacted to the attack by accusing Kyiv of firing Tochka-U missiles that ripped the region.

It should be mentioned here that the Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile claims a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its military arsenal. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, heavy smoke can be seen manifesting as a towering plume against the sky as several rockets hit the station one after the other. The intensifying shelling resulted in chaos and commotion hitting the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated, "The occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U, where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated… About 30 people died, about 100 people were injured to varying degrees. Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Zelenskyy slams half-baked sanctions, taunts UN for hollow 'concerns'

In a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed half-baked sanctions by the West and said that they were “half-measures”. He went on to call out the United Nations for its inaction and effective lip service vis-a-vis Ukraine in the last eight years.

The President pointed out how just the U.N. can do a lot but is instead simply just using the words “we are concerned”, which is “not enough”. President Zelenskyy in his interview to Arnab Goswami was emphatic that the time had come to use “ultimatums” and not “concern”. Not mincing his words, President Zelenskyy said, “ not too many of our citizens survived after they (UN) raised their ‘concern.'” Laying out his clear expectations from the U.N., the President said, “there should be an isolation” of Russia.

