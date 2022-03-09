Amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a video has been released by the Russian media claiming that the Russian forces have brought much-needed humanitarian aid to the Izyumsky district of the Kharkiv region. Kharkiv is one of the biggest cities of Ukraine that had also experienced rapid bombardment and strategic bombing, airstrikes as well by the Russian troops. Now the video released by Russia shows humanitarian aid that is being made possible to reach the civilians by the Russian troops.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network about the humanitarian assistance provided by the Russian military, Ltd Gen Sanjay Kulkarni said, "This is the time when the ceasefire will take place because positively it's a very good indication, a realisation by all. This shows the Russians meant the business and were not against Ukrainians, which is very important. Putin has been saying and claiming that Ukrainians are their brothers and he doesn't intend any kind of harm to them. Therefore, all the leadership of Ukraine was adamant and probably they felt they have been instigated by the West to fight against Russia and that was the reason why a lot of equipment has been provided to Ukraine."

"But now with the climb down by Zelenskyy, the way he has gone about saying that he would not seek NATO membership and he would not ask for Luhansk and Donetsk if the entire Donetsk is willing to be a part of Russia, even Crimea for that matter. Russia was also insisting they were not keen to occupy Ukraine, they were there to make a point that they wouldn't want their security to be compromised with Ukraine becoming a member of NATO", said Ltd Gen Kulkarni.

He added, "Russia has been providing humanitarian assistance and the corridor to ensure that civilians left the war-inflicted nation, lakhs of them have migrated to the neighbouring countries. Zelenskyy, himself, has been led down by the West and that the West only instigated him. He understood that it is better to be with Russia than to be with the West."

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's military operation in Ukraine has reached its 14th day today. In a major development, a brief ceasefire has been announced in Enerhodar to evacuate civilians. On March 9, the Kyiv Post reported that the ceasefire began at 9 am. (Kyiv Time) to allow inhabitants to be evacuated from Enerhodar and nearby villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to transfer food and medicine to civilians.