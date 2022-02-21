Russian MFA Questions US Embassy's Advice Asking Nationals To Flee Moscow Immediately

After the United States urged the American nationals residing in Russia to ‘flee’ Moscow without the US government’s help, further warning that all commercial flights will shortly be restricted, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the US embassy in Moscow if it shared the so-called attack data with Russia. Taunting Washington’s diplomatic mission for its dramatic warnings to Americans living in Moscow, Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel: "A question to the US Embassy in Moscow: did you send the relevant data to your Russian colleagues through partner channels?” She then inquired, "If not, what is this supposed to mean?”

US Embassy in Moscow on Monday shared a “security alert,” citing the major attacks that would unfold in the “key urban areas” in Moscow, along the frontier with Ukraine wherein over 150,000 troops have been concentrated. The American officials warned of a military invasion, and potential attacks, stating that they said will be carried out in the key civilian areas including shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public venues located in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Important security alert from the U.S. Mission to Russia 👇https://t.co/wqhOvy35yH — Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) February 20, 2022

The Washington embassy in Kyiv warned the Americans to have an immediate evacuation plan “that does not rely on US government assistance,” according to an update on its official website. The US also asked the American nationals to “avoid crowds” and review “personal security plans.” The embassy also urged the US nationals to carry proper identification, including a US passport with a current Russian visa at all times.

Russia questions US' 'urban threats' claims, asserts Kyiv 'taking advantage of situation'

Russia questioned Americans’ evacuation plans, as it did not provide any specifics, but instead stressed that there have been “threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations," among other "major urban areas.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova further asked Washington about details of "actions to be taken” if it claims that an attack unfolding in the Russian territory.

US State Department issued the advisory as the tensions intensified with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making statements on Monday that he is “hoping Russia will recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics” in the Duma. He also informed reporters in Kyiv that his government has no plans for direct negotiations with the Donbas breakaway regions. Russia blamed Kyiv, stating that they are “taking advantage of the dramatic escalation in the Donbas.”

