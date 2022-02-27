Russian Military Enters Ukraine's 2nd Most-populous City Kharkiv, After Explosions In Kyiv

As air raid sirens resume in Kyiv, reports suggest Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv while a military offensive is underway since February 24. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kharkiv's head of the regional administration mentioned that Ukrainian forces are putting forth a fierce fight against the Kremlin-led explosions and bombardments in the country's second-most populous city.

While Ukraine has said that it intercepted a Russian cruise missile fired from Belarus, reports suggest that violent clashes from both sides have spiralled since Vladimir Putin's army encroached on Kharkiv's land.

While Russia says that it has detained 471 Ukrainian soldiers, struck 975 military infrastructure sites, Kyiv claimed Putin's forces hit the nuclear waste site in Kyiv by shelling. Republic TV's crew in Ukraine reported that invading Russian forces on Sunday blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, billowing a dense cloud of smoke across the region. The attack comes just after a massive fire erupted in an oil depot in Vasylkiv, about 40 kilometres south of Kyiv.

Day 4 of Russia's attacks on Ukraine

As Russia engaged in its night-time offensive against Ukraine for the fourth day in a row, two explosions took place in Kyiv on Sunday morning. Two blasts hit the southwestern part of the Ukrainian capital, including the one in Vasylkiv.

Day 4 of Russia's incessant attacks on Kyiv has only witnessed a surge in artillery establishment and recruitment amid clashes from both sides. The situation is such that the Russian Army has been hovering in the capital city of Kyiv since the early hours of Friday and have successfully proceeded to the central part of the city by now.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Ukraine on Saturday claimed it had destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’ on the battlefield. While admitting that his troops are left alone to prevent Russia from taking over, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vouched for a fierce counterattack and said, "We're all here".