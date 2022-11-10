Russian Military Has 'serious Problems', Says Biden After Kherson Retreat Order Amid War

In a televised address on Wednesday, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the western bank of Dnipro river in Kherson. In the entire Russia-Ukraine war, Kherson was the only regional capital the Russian military had captured. Speaking on Russia's retreat from Kherson, US President Joe Biden said that the Russian military has some real problems. "It’s evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military. I find it interesting that they waited until after the [US midterm] election to make that judgment," said Biden.

Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. A part of the ru-group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are charged to the region. 🇺🇦 is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) November 9, 2022

However, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal." He also wrote a tweet which read, “We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight.” General Sergei Surovikin, who is the commander of Russia's entire war operations in Ukraine said that retreat from Kherson was a difficult decision. “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function," he admitted. General Surovikin said that the most sensible step for Russia now would be to establish a new defensive line on the eastern side of the Dnipro river.

Why is Ukraine urging caution?

“For us, the lives of Russian servicemen are always a priority," said Sergei Shoigu. The way the US has perceived news of Russian retreat from Kherson is very different from how the Ukrainian leadership's perception of the development. In his daily address to the nation, Zelenskyy urged for restraint amidst all the "joy in the media space today”, as per a report from the Guardian. Zelenskyy cautioned his countrymen against premature celebration.

“The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make ‘gestures of goodwill’. We fight our way up. And when you are fighting, you must understand that every step is always resistance from the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes. Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk. In the interests of the liberation of our entire land and so that the losses are as small as possible," said Zelenskyy.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for 9 months and according to Mark Milley, US' top general and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, Russia and Ukraine both have lost around 100,000 soldiers. Ukrainians are worried that Russia's retreat is a ploy to trap Ukrainian forces in an urban combat. Russia's position in Kherson has been detoriating for months, especially since Ukraine launched a ground offensive on August 29th. Many pro-Russian officials who were administering the city have died as a result of assasinations carried out by Ukrainian partisans.