Russian Military Leaders Discuss Usage Of Tactical Nukes Amid Mounting On-ground Defeats

The top brass of the Russian military recently had conversations to discuss when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon amid the raging war in Ukraine. According to multiple senior American officials, the development comes amid heightened concerns in Washington and the allied capitals regarding the assumptions that President Putin might employ the use of a tactical nuke as the on-ground losses mount up for Russia, as per a report by the NY Times.

Russia suffered significant defeats after Ukraine launched a highly-effective counter-offensive against the Russian forces in the occupied regions of the country. According to the report, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the discussions between the senior Russian military officials, which were held against the backdrop of Russia’s intensifying nuclear rhetoric.

Nuke talks signify Russia’s military losses

The fact that Russian military leaders are considering, and on top of that, conversing upon the aspect of the usage of a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine is indicative of the Russian military’s failures on the ground. According to the NY Times report, it shows the frustration of the Russian military leaders and alarmed the Biden administration about the future of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, US officials have not seen any evidence that Moscow is undertaking tactical measures to prepare for a nuclear strike or moving nuclear weapons into place. The intelligence about the discussions among Russian military leaders regarding the nukes was circulated inside the American government in mid-October, stated the report.

Moreover, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William J. Burns had previously stated that President Putin’s “potential desperation” to victoriously conclude the conflict in Ukraine could lead Moscow to use a nuke.

How a nuke can change the face of the war

According to Pentagon estimates, Russia has a stockpile of up to 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to overwhelm conventional forces on the battlefields. Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to carry lower yields and are meant to be used at shorter ranges than nuclear warheads, which are carried on intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Military experts claim that if Russia uses a tactical nuke against Ukraine, it will fundamentally change the shape of the war. However, the resulting impact of a tactical nuclear strike by Moscow would depend on a number of factors including the size of the weapon, the direction of the winds, Coriolis effect among others. Moreover, even a small nuclear explosion would be capable enough to cause thousands of deaths and render parts of Ukraine uninhabitable.

Russia’s President Putin has the sole authority over the use of a tactical nuclear device and can make the decision to deploy one regardless of the views of his military generals. However, President Putin denied Moscow’s intentions to use a tactical nuclear weapon in a speech on October 27.

“There is no point in that, neither political nor military,” Putin had said while stating that he sees no need for using a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, some of the steps taken by Russia in escalating the war with Ukraine included calling for mobilisation and annexing four Ukrainian regions.