Russian Minister Avers NATO Using Ukraine Crisis To Build Combat Capabilities In Europe

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu accused the NATO alliance on Thursday of using the Ukrainian crisis as a justification for increasing its presence in Eastern and Central Europe. According to a report from TASS, at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Defense Ministers, Shoigu said that "NATO is using the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext for building up its groups. Another stage of the alliance's expansion has been launched. Military infrastructure is being modernized in Eastern and Central Europe, strike weapons are being deployed, and the scale and intensity of joint exercises are increasing".

He also expressed concern about the Defender Europe 2023, which is this year's largest military exercise. The reason is that Defender Europe 2023 includes nations that are not even a part of the NATO bloc. Shoigu talked about the US' decision to upgrade of its global missile defense system as well.

Why does Russia perceive NATO as a threat?

Russia perceives NATO as a security threat for many reasons. First and foremost, is the fear that an organisation with such a large military presence close to its borders can pose a threat to Russian security. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO has extended its influence by accepting countries such as Poland, Hungary, and the Baltics into its alliance, in an effort to provide stability and security to these countries while introducing a Western set of values to their political systems.

This expansion, which has been seen as destabilising to Russia, has caused friction and mistrust between the two powers. Another key factor is NATO’s military power. The alliance is one of the most powerful military blocs in the world. Its strong nuclear arsenal and advanced military capabilities make it a formidable opponent, and have caused Russians to believe they are at a disadvantage.

Furthermore, NATO has shown no sign of slowing its buildup of forces in Eastern Europe, further exacerbating this fear. Finally, the close relationship between NATO and countries such as Ukraine and Georgia has been seen as an encroachment on Russia’s ‘sphere of influence’, and is viewed as a direct challenge to Russia’s status as a major regional power. This further complicates the relationship between Russia and the alliance, as Russia fears that NATO is encroaching on what it believes to be its territorial interests.