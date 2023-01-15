Russian Missile Attack In Dnipro Kills Several, Zelenskyy Vows To 'find Everyone Involved'

In the latest Russia-Ukraine war, Russian mass missiles struck a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro city on January 14 in the afternoon which has killed at least five people, and has injured more than a dozen, said Valentyn Reznichenko, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor, reported Kiyv Independent.

Several regions in Kiyv have been damaged by the Russian missile attacks and these air attacks have caused emergency blackouts in multiple regions, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, while talking about the recent Russian missile attack. This has been the tenth mass missile by Russia that has targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, reported Kiyv Independent.

Zelenskyy mourns for martyrs

After the Russian mass missile attack, the Ukrainian President not mourned for those who lost their lives in these attacks but also promised to 'find everyone involved in terror'. Taking to Twitter, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, " Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost." The tweet has also an attached video where one can see the rubble and smoke coming out from the building.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's critical infrastructure has been attacked by Russia repeatedly with hundreds of missiles and drones since October 10, 2022. Due to these air raids, many lives have been lost, and have severely damaged the country's energy system, reported Kiyv Independent. The Russian authorities have admitted that they have been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

As per the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime. Air defense had downed the Russian missiles in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to the local authorities. However, at least ten Ukrainian areas have been targeted by the Russian explosions across the country, such as Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.