Russian Missile Strikes Kill Five Near Lviv Region, Leave Zaporizhzhia NPP Without Power

Russia launched a missile barrage targeting energy infrastructure across war-ravaged Ukraine on Thursday morning, said a Ukrainian official. The residential buildings were also damaged in the attack and at least six people have been killed in what may appear to be the largest such attack in the last 20 days.

After the attack, a number of Ukrainian regions were left without power, including Ukraine's nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control.

Russia hit Ukraine with Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Zelenskyy reacts

A wide range of areas, including cities stretching from Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine, witnessed the damage caused by the Russian attacks. After a Russian missile struck a residential area in the western Lviv region, at least five people were killed, according to reports by the emergency services.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and eight drones during the attack that occurred on Thursday morning. The Ukrainian defense department also confirmed that Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four suicide drones, and eight drones and guided missiles were struck down before reaching their targets. However, the Ukrainian armies failed to intercept Russia's Kinzhal missile.

The fresh attacks launched by the Russian troops were strongly condemned by the embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who said the Kremlin "won't avoid responsibility". Taking to Telegram, Zelenskyy shared the details of the damage. He said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 Ukrainian regions had been hit overnight by the enemy. "The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," he added.

Russian missile attacks leave Ukraine's nuclear power plant without power

Energoatom, the state operator of Ukraine's power plants, said the Russian strikes left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without electricity. "The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off," it said in a statement. It is significant to mention here that this was the sixth time the plant witnessed a complete blackout since it was taken over by Russia months ago. The plant was forced to rely on 18 diesel generators that can run the station for days, the firm noted. "The countdown has begun," Energoatom said.

Meanwhile, after the attack, private electricity operator DTEK reported that at least three of its power stations had been hit. However, no casualties were reported, but the company said the equipment was severely damaged. To further protect the infrastructure, emergency power cuts were applied in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odessa regions, the company added

Image: AP