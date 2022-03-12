The recent visuals from crisis-hit Ukraine depicted the intensified war situation with Russia bombing the residential area of Mykolaiv city. The night-time shelling also showed visuals of missile attacks on the outskirts of Mykolaiv city hitting mostly civilian areas and private facilities. The damage caused by the attacks is yet unknown.

Meanwhile, visuals of the village on the outskirts of Kyiv showed the damage caused by the Russian shelling. The village is situated nearly 50 km east of Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 17

In the latest update on the intensified war, 4 Russian choppers were seen in the Chernihiv region hit by Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners. According to media reports, air raids are presently going off in western Ukraine including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Lviv and the north-eastern Sumy region.

In another significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed sanctions with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and according to Russian state media RT, both leaders look ahead with 'optimism'.

Video shows a village completely devasted in Russian attack:

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Fierce battle continues at outskrits of Ukraine capital Kyiv



Video shows a village completely devasted in Russian attack



Russia alleges Ukraine of covering traces of US-supported Biowarfare capabilities at UN

In a massive allegation, Russia, during its UNSC briefing, said that Ukraine is covering up traces of its biowarfare capabilities. Under the agenda "Threats to International Peace & Security," Russian Ambassador Nebenzia also alleged the United States of being involved in biological warfare in Ukraine. The UN said responded by saying it is not aware of the biological weapons programme in Ukraine while the US has rejected the accusation.

As the US refused the claim of involvement, Russia said that it is 'confused' of its actions.

Russia called the meeting on Friday to discuss its unproven allegations that Ukraine is operating biological weapons laboratories with support from the US. Meanwhile, Russian officials have also claimed the war-hit nation has tried to cover evidence of prohibited activities.

The Russian representative at UN said that despite the danger to the population, "the Kyiv authorities gave the green light to turn their country into a testing ground and using the inhabitants of #Украины as potential test subjects."

Russia has also said that research was being supervised by the US.