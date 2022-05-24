As the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe has entered its 90th day, Valentyn Reznichenko, the chief of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration, claimed that Russian missiles have attacked railway infrastructure in the region, inflicting considerable damage. Reznichenko said on Telegram, "A troubled day with endless alarms."

Reznichenko went on to say that the missiles have targeted the railway infrastructure in the areas of Pavlograd and Synelnykiv. The railway track and overhead cables have been severely damaged. He added, “It is unclear when we will resume movement there." As per reports, Russian soldiers have attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure, purportedly to cut off Ukrainian forces' supplies.

In addition, these remarks came at a time when the Russian military intensified bombardment in Donbass in which seven civilians were slained and dozens more were wounded. According to Ukraine Joint Forces Operations, invading forces bombed at least 38 villages in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday.

⚡️ Joint Forces Operation: Russian troops shell 38 communities in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts.



On May 23, seven civilians were killed and six injured due to Russian shelling. Attacks on civilian infrastructure damaged 63 buildings, including 53 homes, a kindergarten, and a bank. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 24, 2022

Russia has blocked over 20 million tons of grain in Ukrainian ports: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia has blocked over 20 million tons of grain in Ukrainian ports. Zelenskyy, during a joint news conference with the Portuguese Prime Minister in Kyiv, said that Russia has blocked practically all Ukrainian ports and roughly 22 million tons of grain, which includes barley, sunflowers, and other crops. Russia is also accused of "stealing and exporting" Ukrainian harvests, according to him. He also said that Ukrainian officials have a good understanding of where stolen grains are being transported and that the nation's Foreign Ministry is looking into the situation, as per a Ukrinform report.

In order to prevent a worldwide food catastrophe, the besieged president also stressed the significance of unblocking Ukrainian ports. Zelenskyy indicated that this may be accomplished in a variety of methods, including the use of military force, and he asked his international allies to give Ukraine the required armaments. According to media reports, Ukraine produces a significant amount of the world's food, but because of the Russian invasion, it is unable to produce record autumn crops for the international market. Grain exports are presently capped at 500,000 tons per month, dropping from 5 million tons before the war, according to Ukrinform.

Russian armed troops, as per the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have either consumed the stolen grain or attempted to sell it on foreign markets. The Russian conduct of "disposing of" grain unlawfully obtained from Ukrainian farmers has been criticised by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Image: AP)