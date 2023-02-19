Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine From Black Sea, Says Kyiv As US Accusess Moscow Of War Crimes

As the Russian-Ukraine war moves near to completion of its one year, it has come to the fore that Russian troops launched four cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Black Sea on Saturday.

On Telegram, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, "On February 18, Russian occupation forces launched four Kalibr-type cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Black Sea area. Two missiles were intercepted by the air defense."

Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Russia of using strategic aircraft against Ukraine. Russia "is using strategic aircraft, in the airspace over the occupied territories in particular, to launch missiles." Meanwhile, Serhiy Hamaliy, the head of the region's military administration, said in a post on Telegram that "two explosions were reported in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi on Saturday. At least one strike hit a military facility, and the other hit near a public transportation stop," he added.

"The shock wave damaged civilian buildings, three educational facilities, hundreds of windows were shattered, and 11 cars were damaged," said Hamaliy. "Two civilians—a man and a woman—have asked for medical help facilities, hundreds of windows were shattered, and 11 cars were damaged," said Hamaliy. The man who received a shrapnel wound was inside the bus at the time. They both are in stable condition and have received necessary medical assistance," Hamaliy’s post added.

Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, in a Telegram post on Saturday, said, "The terrorist state does not stop trying to intimidate the civilian population." He further noted that Russian strikes have destroyed 10 regions of Ukraine within the last day. "Fair punishment will be meted out to anyone who perpetrates this continued terror. You will definitely have to answer. for every life destroyed. for every missile fired at Ukraine. For all the evil and suffering that Russia brought to our land," Zelensky added.

US vice president reiterates support for Ukraine during a speech in Munich

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris, during a speech in Munich, Germany, said, "The United States will continue to strongly support Ukraine, and we will do so for as long as it takes. She praised the Ukrainian people for showing tough resistance against Russian aggression. There will be more dark days in Ukraine. The daily agony of war will persist. But if Putin thinks he can wait us out, he's badly mistaken. Time is not on his side," she said.

