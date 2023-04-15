Russian Missiles Rain Down On Ukraine's Eastern City Of Sloviansk, 8 People Dead

Russian forces carried out a deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, causing eight casualties. According to a Telegram post by Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Pavlo Kyrylenko, 21 civilians also sustained injuries in the attack.

"Eight killed and 21 injured: these are operational data on the attack on Slovyansk as of 21:00," Kyrylenko wrote, adding that the city located in the Donetsk region reverberated with at least seven loud explosions. Three five-story buildings were also targetted during the strike.

Emergency operations began on Friday evening, leading to the rescue of a 2-year-old boy who was stuck under the rubble of a rescue building. Images circulating on social media showed rescuers holding the child. But merely half an hour after the rescue, the toddler died on the way to the hospital, the New York Times reported.

On the eve of a great holiday, ru-occupiers shelled #Sloviansk again and deliberately hit residential buildings. There are dead and wounded, and a child was rescued from the rubble. Every day of the war is a new wound that does not heal. But the time of retribution will come. pic.twitter.com/tZBMYYKHxk — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) April 14, 2023

A two-year-old boy who was pulled out of the rubble after the shelling of Sloviansk unfortunately died in an ambulance. My condolences to the family...

Every child is a small universe for their loved ones. Losing one is an indescribable grief. I feel this pain with you today... — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) April 14, 2023

Olena Zelenska expresses grief after missile strike hits Sloviansk

Heart-wrenching images of the ruins were shared by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska on Twitter. The barrage of attacks occurred on the eve of Orthodox Easter, one of the holiest days of the year celebrated in the war-torn nation. Sloviansk is a city located in eastern Ukraine that lies some 30 miles away from Bakhmut, the epicenter of the bloodiest battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

So far, at least 501 Ukrainian children have died as a result of Russian attacks since the war broke out last February, according to the United Nations. Furthermore, almost 1.5 million children are at risk of facing mental health problems as a result of the raging war, as per UNICEF. Zelenska, a staunch advocate of mental health care, expressed grief over the death of the two-year-old and said that "every child is a small universe for their loved ones. Losing one is an indescribable grief. I feel this pain with you today."