Russian Missiles Strike Home Town Of Ukraine’s Eurovision Entry During Contest

The home town of Ukraine’s Eurovision entry came under fire from Russian missiles during the song contest on Saturday. Ternopil, the university home town of electronic music duo Tvorchi, was among the places targeted, according to Dame Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine.

Simmons wrote on Twitter: “Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack.” Praising Ukraine’s participants in the song contest, Simmons added: “Tvorchi (definitely) win the prize for graphics. The staging was brilliant. “And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by (Russian) missiles this eve.”

Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack. Reminder that the reason why 🇺🇦 could not host this event is because 🇷🇺 continues to invade and the people of 🇺🇦 live in continuing danger. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 13, 2023



Russia attacks Ukraine's Eurovision town

In what it seems to be a never-ending conflict between Kiyv and Moscow, the strike had hit warehouses owned by commercial enterprises and a religious organisation, which injured two people, reported Sky News, citing the Telegram post. While praising the participants of Ukraine at the song contest, Simmons said, " Tvorchi (definitely) win the prize for graphics.

The staging was brilliant." Further, she added, "And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by (Russian) missiles this eve.” Meanwhile, the Ukrainian contestant, Tvorchi said that they hope to shine a spotlight on their country’s fight for freedom, during the Eurovision.

It is to be noted that the troops of Ukraine advanced in the eastern city of Bakhmut on early Saturday. Forces have advanced in two directions in Bakhmut but the situation in the city centre is more complicated, said Hanna Malyar, deputy defence minister. While talking about the current situation on the battleground, Malyar wrote on Telegram, " The enemy is not able to take control of the city." Further, in the latest, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Pope Francis for his support of Kyiv’s peace plan. During his one-day visit, he also met with Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, and the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.