Russian Missiles Targetting Residential Buildings In Ukraine's Kharkiv Caught On Camera

The Russian military intensified its offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Thursday, March 3-- the eighth day of the invasion. The Russian troops are now reportedly targeting residential buildings, administrative buildings, city councils, temples and other places. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a missile striking the building and going up in flames.

One of the residents of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, can be seen shooting a video from a distance of over 100 metres. The moment the missile strikes a multi-storeyed residential building in the city centre, the impact is even felt by the person shooting the video. The video is cataclysmically destructive and shows how the missile comes in and causes a huge explosion. Seeing the video, it appears that the strike took place in the centre of Kharkiv as a temple is also visible on the left side.

This is not the first time, Kharkiv has witnessed such huge explosions. Numerous videos have been surfacing on the internet where explosions and bomb blasts are captured by eyewitnesses. Kharkiv, which is the closest Ukrainian city to Russia, was the second target of the Russian military and even as Ukrainians bravely confront the Russian troops, they are still not able to take control of the city.

Earlier, a video accessed by Republic showed a school being destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Strategic bombarding is being done by the Russian military, especially in the largest cities by targeting administrative buildings, schools, TV towers, despite Moscow claiming that "no attack is being done on civilians."

Russia and Ukraine hold the second session of peace talks

It should be mentioned here that Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Russian Defence Ministry said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its personnel.

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia are set to hold the second session of peace talks on Thursday evening. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on citizens to keep up their resistance but did not comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates