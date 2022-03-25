Last Updated:

Russian Missiles Tear Residential Houses In Chernihiv As 'catastrophe' Unfolds

A local government official in Chernihiv said a “catastrophe” is unfolding as Moscow's forces are deliberately targeting sites where food is being stored.

Ukraine

Russia has intensified its attack on Ukraine as the war enters day 30. The northern city of Chernihiv has become a target of Russian bombardment with Moscow bombarding the civilian localities, with missiles hitting residential houses.

A video reportedly released by the emergency services show Ukrainian authorities show removing fragments of Russian missiles from residential buildings, Belarusian media outlet NEXTA reported.

'Catastrophe unfolding'

A local government official in Chernihiv said a “catastrophe” is unfolding as Moscow's forces are deliberately targeting sites where food is being stored. An airstrike there this week destroyed a crucial bridge, City council secretary Olexander Lomako said, estimating that over 130,000 people remain in the city, which had a pre-invasion population of 285,000. He, however, asserted that Ukraine remains in full control of the city.

Chernihiv has been further cut off after an important pedestrian bridge over the Desna river was damaged by bombing, the local governor said Friday.

The tall and narrow concrete bridge had become a critical link to the outside world after the main road bridge over the Desna was ruined earlier this week by a Russian airstrike.

Ukraine says 300 died in theatre attack

About 300 people were killed in the Russian strike last week that hit a Mariupol theatre, Ukrainian officials said in what would make it the war's deadliest attack on civilians yet.

The emerging picture from the besieged city is certain to fuel allegations that Moscow had committed war crimes by killing commoners, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire. 

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor (NSA) expressed shock over the bombing and said that it shows a "brazen disregard for the lives of innocent people." 

Meanwhile, the US and the European Union on Friday announced more steps to squeeze Putin's administration economically. On Thursday, NATO members pledged to provide more weapons to Ukraine.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov characterised the Western pressure as "a real hybrid war, total war...They are declared publicly — to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy and Russia on the whole."

