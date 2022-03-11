Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, Republic TV has accessed yet another video showing the destruction of a stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists by the Russian strike. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the target was hit by high precision ammunition from a height of about 4,000 metres. The ministry also released a series of videos claiming they are gaining momentum on the ground and encircling Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv from three directions (North, East & South).

Earlier today, Ukrainian media stated that the vehicle of the former deputy head of the main directorate of Ukraine's security service was attacked. The CCTV footage of the incident showed gunmen firing indiscriminately on the car. This comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its sixteenth day on Friday, March 11. Meanwhile, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported that as many as 40 grad rockets were fired by Ukrainian forces at Gorlovka in Donbass region.

Ukraine vows not to comply with any unacceptable ultimatums

On Thursday, March 10, Ukraine stated that it will not accept any unacceptable ultimatums put forward by Russia, but will be open to discussing issues such as neutral status. The statement was made by Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Ihor Zhovkva. International partners could assist set up a conference where many elements can be discussed, according to the President's adviser, who also mentioned that Kyiv is holding consultations on the matter. Zhovkva acknowledged that Ukraine seeks security guarantees from its neighbours, especially Russia, to ensure that the current scenario does not repeat again, and that the guarantees are not breached, as was the case with the Budapest Memorandum, Ukrinform reported.

Russia is trying to establish administrative & police regimes in Kherson: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia is attempting to establish administrative and police regimes in the Kherson region. Furthermore, the clashes between Ukraine and Russian troops continue in Chernihiv. On Thursday, March 10, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry reported that Russia has lost 335 tanks, 1105 combat armoured vehicles, 123 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft.

Image: Republic World