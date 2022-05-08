Last Updated:

Russian MoD Claims Missile Strikes Destroyed Ukrainian Aircraft In Country's South

Amid the intense battle between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed of hitting Ukrainian aircraft on Saturday, Spectator Index reported.

Amid the intense warfare in Eastern Europe, the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday claimed of hitting Ukrainian aircraft, Spectator Index reported. The defence ministry claimed that its missile strikes destroyed the aircraft in the south of Ukraine. This came hours after the regional governor confirmed that Russian shelling in Lyman grew tremendously on Saturday, resulting in the killing of one person in the Donetsk region. "Russia is killing civilians! On May 6, as a result of Russian shelling, one civilian of the Donbas was killed in Lyman. Three more people were injured," Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post.

As Russia is scheduled to commemorate its Victory Day on May 9, Ukraine’s national security council warned citizens to take extra precautions amid speculations of increasing shelling on Sunday and Monday. A Facebook post urged civilians not to ignore air raid sirens. "Since Russian troops cannot boast of any significant achievements on the front by Victory Day, the risk of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities these days is increasing," the post read. Meanwhile, Russia, on the other hand, claimed it has no intention of intensifying shellings due to the Victory Day.

"Russian forces will not wrap up its operation on Victory Day"

Reacting to the recent US officials' statement, Russian foreign ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev, said it has no intention of deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Terming the US officials' statement 'baseless', he said, "Russia firmly abides by the principle that there can be no victors in a nuclear war and it must not be unleashed." He also blamed the wider Western bloc for what he called its "irresponsible" handling of the situation in Ukraine. Amid speculations that Russian forces would use their maximum muscles against the Ukrainian troops before the Victory Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the reports and said, "Moscow will not forcefully adjust its actions". According to Lavrov, Russia is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations" in accordance with Victory Day, which is also called an anniversary day to celebrate Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces. 

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. 

