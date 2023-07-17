Russian MoD Footage Shows Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter Target Ukrainian Armour In Donbass

Russia's Ministry of Defence, on July 16, published dramatic footage of the Kamov Ka-52 Alligator [reporting name: Hokum B] attack helicopter destroying an armoured combat vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using a precise strike by a guided missile in the South-Donetsk area, the Donbass region. The Ukrainian military had occupied a firing position under the cover of a forest belt when the crew of the Ka-52 launched a strike using the Vikhr ATGM that descended onto the vehicle’s hull and burst into flames during the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia's widely spotted frontline helicopter Ka-52 has been targeting the Ukrainian armoured vehicles to dislodge the enemy strongholds in the eastern flank. It can be armed with dozens of Vikhr laser-guided missiles capable of targeting armored vehicles including those equipped with reactive armour, at a range of up to 8 km. An intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops have reinforced attack helicopters, allowing them to gain "a temporary advantage in southern Ukraine, especially with attack helicopters employing longer-range missiles against ground targets."

Ka-52s on all fronts in Ukraine

The Ka-52s helicopters, which frequently fly on frontlines in Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, "have seen more intensive use than the other fleets, both by day and especially at night, on all fronts in Ukraine," according to a Royal United Services Institute analysis. Another footage of the combat helicopter firing at the Ukrainian armoured vehicles in Vremivka, Zaporizhzhia region also circulated on the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. Last month, Ukraine's military claimed that it shot down one Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter on the Donetsk front on the evening of June 19.

"Another Alligator down. A unit from the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed a Ka-52 attack helicopter on the Donetsk front," Ukraine's Defense Ministry wrote, adding that its forces also destroyed 32 of the 35 Shahed attack drones launched in their direction. As of last month, the Ukrainian Army said that its soldiers had already shot down 306 Russian combat helicopters during the counteroffensive.

Russian Army is equipped with a large number of portable systems with guided POVR, Mi-28N/NM and Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters, and high-precision artillery that has been engaging tank-sized point targets at distances of more than 25kms. Ka-52 of the [V] group was seen destroying the German Leopard 2a5/2a6 in the Vremevsky direction. A Ka-52 helicopter, which has been instrumental in thwarting Ukraine’s counteroffensive, was also seen terrifying the civilians on the beach, apparently on the Crimean Peninsula as it flew extremely low with its tail torn apart and vertical fin considerably damaged.