Russian MoD Says Strike On Odessa Port Struck Only Military Targets, Not Grain Shipments

Russian defence officials on July 24 said that the airstrike it launched on the Ukrainian port of Odesa had struck only the military targets. The attack came just shortly after Ukraine signed an agreement to resume the grain shipments with Moscow, with mediation efforts of Turkey and the UN. “In the seaport in the city of Odesa, on the territory of a shipyard, sea-based high-precision long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the US to the Kyiv regime,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing.

Zelenskyy says attack 'destroys very possibility of dialogue' with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the attack during his nightly televised address Saturday evening. He stressed that Russian military's strike on the Odesa port “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with the neighbouring country. Moscow attacked Odesa’s sea port with at least four cruise missiles, two of which had been shot down by Ukrainian air defence, according to AP. Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk iterated that there was no grain storage facilities that were targetted as being alleged by Ukraine. Turkey’s defence minister, however, said that Ukrainian authorities say that one missile struck a grain silo and one other landed near Odesa’s docks.

It remains unclear how the strike will impact the passage of the Ukrainian grain via the three Ukrainian Black Sea ports: Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to refraine from strikes on the three Black Sea ports, according to the agreement seen by Associated Press. The strike came as Russian forces strengthened assault in eastern Donbass. The governor in the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s industrial heartland of the Donbass informed that that two civilians had been killed and several others were injured over the previous 24 hours from Russia's attacks.

Ukraine’s south, regional officials meanwhile declared in a statement that at least five civilians were wounded by Russian shells in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. “Also, as a result of the scattering of munitions and their fragments, fires occurred in open areas in the city,” Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region said on Telegram. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had visited Cairo and was in midst of talks with the Egyptian officials to break the impasse in diplomatic isolation when the attack occured.

Image: AP