In the midst of the devastating Russia-Ukraine war, a group of Russian mothers and wives called on President Vladimir Putin to stop mobilising their sons and husbands in the war. According to CNN, the group of women urged the Kremlin leader to stop sending men “to get slaughtered” in the ongoing battle by forcing them to join the Russian military without proper training. While Moscow has made immense progress in gaining battleground in the Russia-Ukraine war, the ongoing conflict had a major impact on the lives of the people back home.

Russian news outlet SOTA shared a video on Sunday, in which the mothers and wives in Russia can be seen urging the Russian President to stop sending men to war without proper training. The women of Russia alleged that men are being recruited into the assault brigade “like meat”. According to CNN, some of the Russian men were forced to join the army at the beginning of March, despite having just four days of training since their mobilisation in September. In the video, a woman can be seen holding a placard that reads “580 Separate Howitzer Artillery Division”. “My husband… is located on the line of contact with the enemy,” a woman said in the video, as per the report by CNN. “Our mobilized [men] are being sent like lambs to the slaughter to storm fortified areas – five at a time, against 100 heavily armed enemy men,” she added.

Kremlin faces criticism

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has received a significant amount of criticism back home. Last year, it was reported that the Kremlin's decisions to send hundreds of thousands of Russian men to fight on the battleground have attracted a lot of flak across the country. The dissent back home is so severe that many young Russians have fled the country fearing that they will be forcefully enrolled in the Russia-Ukraine war, CNN reported.

While Moscow is gaining significant ground as they are successfully encircling the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the families back home have criticised the Putin administration for sending the men to the battlefield without proper training. In the past, the lack of training of Russian soldiers helped Ukrainian forces to regain significant ground in the ongoing war.