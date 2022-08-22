Russian MP Exiled To Ukraine Claims Anti-Putin Group Behind Dugina's Car Explosion: Report

A former member of Russia's Duma has claimed that Russian partisans were allegedly responsible for the explosion in the car that killed the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally. Russian MP exiled to Ukraine, Ilya Ponomarev, alleged that the explosion was carried out by National Republic Army, The Guardian reported citing February Morning. Ponomarev claimed that the National Republic is an underground group working inside Russia to overthrow the Putin government.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of the Russian political commentator Alexander Dugin, died in the car explosion. Ilya Ponomarev said that partisans were prepared to carry out similar attacks against high-profile Kremlin-connected targets, including officials, oligarchs and members of Russia's security agencies. He also read what appeared to be an NRA manifesto which declares Putin "a war criminal who amended constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death" and vowed to "destroy" Russian President.

Darya Dugina died in car explosion

Notably, Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of Russia's Duma was expelled for carrying out activities against Kremlin. He was not allowed to enter Russia when he was on a trip to the US and became a Ukrainian citizen in 2019. He was the only deputy who had voted against the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said. The investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said that the explosion took place as there was a bomb planted in the SUV carrying Darya Dugina. The blast took place when she was coming back after attending a cultural festival along with her father Alexander Dugin.

Investigation being conducted into the death of Dugina: Zakharova

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, claimed that "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime" were "trying to kill Alexander Dugin," according to AP. However, Ukraine has denied involvement in her death. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has denied the involvement of Ukraine and stressed that "we are not a criminal state, unlike Russia." Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has said that their law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations into the death of Darya Dugina. In a post on Telegram, Maria Zakharova asserted that if Ukraine's link is confirmed in Dugina's death, then there would be a need to talk about Kyiv's "policy of state terrorism".

Inputs from AP

Image: Facebook/IlyaPonomarev