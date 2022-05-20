Russian Musician Charged For Making Critical Statement On Ukraine Conflict During Concert

Russian musician, Yury Shevchuk has landed in controversy for a statement he made during a concert regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine. As per the media reports, Shevchuk will be charged with an administrative misdemeanour for his statement. Shevchuk is the lead musician of the Russian rock band DDT, which was formed in 1980. Producer Radmir Usayev stated on May 19 that police approached Shevchuk after a concert in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan and at first, they wanted to detain him but then they simply informed the popular musician that he was being charged with an unspecified misdemeanour. The police officers talked about the concert, its intentions and statements made by Shevchuk about the war and the nation.

Usayev further claimed that teh police separated Yury from the rest of the band and the band director by stationing two special forces personnel at the dressing room door and chatted for an hour about the concert and Shevchuk's words about the war and the "motherland." He claimed that Shevchuk is now accused of discrediting Russian military forces and that punishment of up to 50,000 rubles might be imposed if the musician is proven guilty. He also stated that there was no fear and depression in Shevchuk after the police showed up.

Shevchuk's remarks against the war at the concert have gone viral

Shevchuk's remarks against the war at the concert have subsequently gone viral on social media. He stated, "The motherland is not the president's a**, that one must lather and kiss all the time. The motherland is a beggar, an old woman that sells potatoes at the railway station. That is what motherland is." The crowd applauded his statements. Authorities in the Siberian city of Tyumen cancelled a DDT concert last month after Shevchuk refused to perform on a platform adorned with a large "Z," a symbol of Russian support for Ukraine's war.

Russian officials have opened more than 2,000 such cases

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russian officials have opened more than 2,000 such cases. At least 133 people could face up to 15 years in prison if they propagate "fake news" about the Russian military, which is illegal under new criminal legislation, according to Moscow Times.

Image: AP