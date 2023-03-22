Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of Crimea’s largest city Sevastopol asserted that at least three naval drones were involved in an attack on Russia’s warship stationed at the port of Sevastopol. The tensions between the two nations escalated immediately after the Japanese Prime Minister concluded his visit to Ukraine. The assertions from the Crimean governor came just hours after it was reported that a Russian drone attack killed at least four people at a student dormitory near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to the Russian news outlet, Russia Today, the attack which took place early Wednesday morning targeted the Crimean city which hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and is occasionally targeted by Ukraine. However, the news outlet also reported that no Russian navy assets were damaged in the Wednesday air raid.

The governor stated that some of the nearby buildings faced the wrath of the Ukrainian drones, as the building’s windows were shattered by the blast waves from the destroyed drones. Razvozhaev also informed that the Russian air defences were used to counter the Ukrainian drones during the incident, Russia Today reported. As per the Russian news outlet, the last major incident of the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean peninsula took place in late October when Kyiv allegedly deployed unmanned aircraft to destroy a Natya-class minesweeper.

Tensions simmer after Rival summits

Just hours after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concluded his visit to Ukraine, reports emerged that Russia launched an exploding drone attack which eventually killed at least 4 people at a student dormitory near Kyiv. The attack also took place after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to Moscow where he discussed his proposed peace plan with Russian president Vladimir Putin. According to Associated Press, a high school and two dormitories were partially destroyed in the catastrophic Russian attack. According to regional police chief Andrii Nebytov, a body of a 40-year-old man was pulled from the rubble on the fifth floor of the dormitory. Hence the diplomatic visit on both sides of the borders concluded with two devastating incidents.

More than 20 people were hospitalized due to the attack unleashed by Russia. The Ukrainian general staff informed that the country's air defences downed 16 of the 21 drones launched by Russia. “Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against 🇺🇦. Every time someone tries to hear the word "peace" in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes. 1/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2023

With Inputs from AP