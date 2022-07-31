Russian Navy Day Celebrations In Crimea's Sevastopol Cancelled After Alleged Drone Attack

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv, the governor of the Crimean peninsula declared that 'Navy Day' celebrations have been cancelled on Sunday. The Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev stated that the decision was taken after the Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol - the largest city in Crimea. According to him, as many as six people were injured in the attack, which was carried out possibly by a drone on Sunday morning. Notably, the last Sunday of July also marks Navy Day in Russia. The nationwide celebration of this particular day in Russia includes military parades among other activities.

In his Telegram message, governor Razvozhayev claimed that the attack was launched by "Ukrainian Nazis" with an aim to spoil the celebration for the Russian people on the occasion of Navy Day. He also urged residents of the city to stay at home and declared that all celebrations for the day have been suspended due to security issues. According to reports, an inquiry has been launched by the Russian Federal Security Service to probe the incident.

Ukraine denies carrying out the attack on Crimean city

Meanwhile, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Odesa military region, dismissed claims that Kyiv's forces carried out the attack. He further rejected governor Razvozhayev claims, referring to them as "sheer provocation."

"Our liberation of Crimea from the occupiers will be carried out in another way and much more effectively," he wrote on Telegram, Radio Liberty reported.

Notably, Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in the main port city of Sevastopol, which is located southwest of the Crimean peninsula. However, Sevastopol and the rest of the peninsula, which Russia militarily annexed in 2014, are still globally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Russia commemorates Navy Day

It should be noted here that Russia's Navy Day was commemorated with a massive naval demonstration on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, with President Vladimir Putin in attendance. Speaking at the event, Putin stated that Moscow has approved a new maritime doctrine that specifies Russia's territorial boundaries and areas of national interest, including those in the Baltic, Kuril, and Black seas, as well as the Arctic, Black, and Bering seas. He added that Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles would be delivered to the Russian Navy in the upcoming months.

