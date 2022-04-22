As the ruthless military offensive by Russia against Ukraine turns bloodier with each passing day, Kremlin seems to bolster its naval capabilities. On Thursday, the Japan Ministry of Defence Integrated Staff and Supervision identified Russian destroyer and pipeline laying commercial ships passing through Tsushima Strait. According to a report by Kyodo News, 3 naval vessels including the destroyer were associated with Russian state-owned oil and gas company Gazprom. The ships sailed north of the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan.

The Maritime Self-defense Forces spotted the Russian fleet around 9 am on Tuesday. It was about 80 km West of Danjo Island, located between Japan's four main islands and South Korea. One of the commercial ships was Akademik Cherskiy, widely known for its contribution to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. However, "it is rare for Russian private vessels to sail together with warships," Japan Joint Staff official said, as quoted by Japan Times. The certification for the Nord Stream 2, which is a 1,234-km multi-billion dollar initiative running under the Baltic Sea to flow natural gas from Russia to Germany, has currently been suspended by Berlin in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The department also located the presence of a Chinese Navy intelligence reconnaissance ship through the water in southwestern Amani-Oshima, close to Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture. The ships sailed through the East China Sea towards the Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese defence ministry flagged that the coordinated naval activities between Russia and China have increased since the war. Japan is maintaining vigilance over the active movements of Russian and Chinese vessels around the Japanese archipelago.

Russia, China coordinated naval activities increased before Ukraine war: Analysts

Notably, military drills in Russia had escalated just ahead of the former's Ukraine invasion. Around February 15, Moscow had undertaken apprehensive military operations in the Sea of Okhotsk and Japan, which were seen as a sign of "muscle-flexing" before the final blow.

Subsequently, as the war continues for over two months now, Russia seems far from ceasing its naval movement near Japan. In early March, Russian naval vessels carrying tanks and missiles were spotted near Japanese waters, signalling reinforcement of Moscow's war. Analysts also saw certain coordination between Chinese vessels and the Russian uptick in naval activities in the region. On March 16, the Japanese defence ministry located four naval vessels of Russia near Tsugaru Strait. The ships moved westward from the Pacific to the Sea of Japan. Earlier on March 14, another Russian weapon transporter ship was identified about 70 km east-northeast of Cape Shiriya in Aomori Prefecture around 8 pm. Two others were spotted the following day around the same area at 9 am. The sightings were reported to be a part of joint training exercises carried out in coordination between Chinese vessels.

(Image: AP)