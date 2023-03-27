Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker To Be Rolled Out At St. Petersburg In May Next Year

Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate, Maxim Kulinko, remarked that the fifth and the sixth Russian nuclear icebreakers under Project 22220 are scheduled to be laid down at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in May 2024 and October 2025, respectively. "We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," said Kulinko, as reported by Sputnik.

The two icebreakers will operate in the waters of the northern sea route (NSR), and 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million) in budgetary investments are planned for their development, he noted. The NSR, which is located within Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), will likely play a role in future Russian economic endeavours. Shipments can get to their destination faster through the NSR than they could if they used the Suez Canal Route. The pathway is typically closed throughout the winter because of the weather, but as global temperatures have increased, it is now more accessible.

In an interview with Sputnik, Rosatom said that it had been working on a proposal to keep the route open all year round, subject to final government permission. During the interview, he said, "the targets of the federal project ‘Development of the Northern Sea Route’ should be achieved in 2024. Many people ask the question: what's next? State corporation Rosatom is systematically working, on behalf of the government, to extend the target indicators, milestones, and budgeting until 2030."

Russia to expand arctic fleet, to add 150 new ships

The Journal of the Eastern Economic Forum, published by the Roscongress organisation, says that Moscow intends to increase its Arctic fleet by building 153 new ships, including 12 icebreakers. It also claims that by developing a new class of cargo ships for the NSR by 2035, Russia hopes to increase transarctic shipping.

Moscow plans to use the NSR as its internal sea and as a "safe, competitive, year-round national transport route," according to the new naval doctrine that was revealed in August last year. The country also intends to keep setting the standard for icebreaker building and nuclear fleet infrastructure investment.

A maritime channel similar to the Northwest Passage on the Canadian side, the NSR is located within Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).