Liudmyla Denisova, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, claimed on March 30 that the Russian occupants have transported over 70 individuals from maternity hospital No. 2 in Mariupol, including women in labour and doctors, to the Russian Federation or the occupied territory. According to the Ombudswoman, the invaders' acts endanger the lives and health of mothers and newborn children and their right to life, liberty, and personal integrity, as provided by Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Denisova stated on the Telegram channel on Wednesday, "The enemy continues the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens from their places of permanent residence to the temporarily occupied territories or to the territory of the Russian Federation. The enemy took more than 70 people - women in labour and doctors from maternity hospital No. 2 in the Left Bank district of Mariupol, which is under the blockade of Russian troops."

On March 9, another maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed by Russia, prompting international condemnation. The attack killed at least three people, one of whom was a child. According to a spokesperson for Mariupol's mayor, nearly 5,000 civilians, including 210 children, have died in Mariupol since Russia's invasion began, with the UN adding weight to the claim, saying "thousands of deaths" could happen in the besieged city.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the sixth round of peace talks ended between Russia-Ukraine, Moscow pledged to reduce military activities near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as the outlines of a possible settlement to end the 34-day-long conflict in Ukraine emerged. Negotiators said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy might happen after a peace deal is agreed upon, as both parties voiced hope following another round of talks hosted by Turkey. Meanwhile, Russian strikes in Ukraine's south and west continued, with a rocket strike in Mykolaiv killing seven people.

Image: AP