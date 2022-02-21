Russian Occupation Forces Carried Out Yet Another Provocation In Donbas: Ukraine Army

Russian occupation forces have carried out another military provocation at the line of contact in the contentious Donbas region, the Ukrainian Army said in a statement on Monday. The ceasefire violation was carried out with an aim of falsely accusing Ukrainian service members of launching an offensive on the Russian-backed separatists. “Russian aggressor opened heavy armament fire from the settlement of Lobacheve targeting Luhansk,” stated Ukraine’s armed forces. The intense shellings are being reported as the US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned about an impending conflict or a possibility of a 'war' now brewing on the contentious border.

Ukraine’s soldiers, stated the Kyiv’s Army in a statement, have been refraining from any aggressive acts that could possibly trigger a violent response. But the Russian-backed occupation forces continue to destroy civilian infrastructure on the temporarily occupied territories, as well as sporadically shell civilian settlements soaring tensions in the contested Donbas region. Ukraine’s Joint Forces command stressed that the Ukraine Army continues to strictly abide by the Minsk Agreements and the International Humanitarian Law while battling ceasefire breach and mortar shelling from the Russian rebels.

“It is obvious that the adversary continues to use the Russian propaganda machine to wage information warfare, to falsely accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and to further escalate the situation,” asserted Ukraine’s Army. It went on to add, that the Russian occupation forces are demonstrating “their cowardness and complete disregard for the lives and health of the local civilian population.”

Ukraine temporarily suspended operations at a checkpoint

Earlier yesterday Ukraine temporarily suspended operations at a checkpoint amid intense military shelling in the eastern Donbas region controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Ukrainian military sources reportedly said that the incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists dramatically increased in the last few days. The Ukrainian government labelled the ceasefire violations and breach of the Minsk agreement 'a provocation’ as it blamed the Russian separatists for launching an offensive and provoking a war. Russian state-affiliated media meanwhile launched accusations on the Ukrainian Army for opening fire on Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine accused Russian separatists of firing three times on the Schastya checkpoint using mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, while Russian reporters blamed Ukraine's armed forces for shelling six populated areas in what they call the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, citing a statement by DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC). It accused Ukraine Army on the social media site Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas.