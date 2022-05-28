Russian-occupied Kherson Shuts Borders To Surrounding Areas In Ukraine Amid War: Reports

Amid the ongoing devastating war in Eastern Europe, the Russian-occupied Kherson region has closed its borders to surrounding areas in Ukraine. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Kherson, said that the region's border crossings with Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk cities have been completely closed. He further stated that travel from Kherson to Crimea or the Russian-occupied region of Zaporizhzhia is still possible, CNN reported citing Russian state media.

After seizing control of the southern Ukrainian territory in early March, Russia installed its own administration in Kherson. During his first meeting with the invading pro-Russian collaborators, self-proclaimed Kherson governor Volodymyr Saldo announced that Kherson will "soon become part" of Russia. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the decision lies with the residents of the Kherson region on whether they want to be part of the Russian Federation or not. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian government accused Russian forces of holding as many as 58 children from the Kherson orphanage as hostages.

Russian forces killed at least 1,500 people in Sievierodonetsk: Ukraine

Meanwhile, amid intense fighting in the Ukrainian eastern region, Sievierodonetsk mayor Oleksandr Stryuk claimed that as many as 1,500 people have been killed in the city so far with 60% of residential buildings being demolished. The only part of the Luhansk region in the Donbass under Ukrainian government control is Sievierodonetsk, which Russian forces have been attempting to cut off from the remainder of the territory in the region, the AP reported. According to mayor Stryuk, the main route connecting Lysychansk and Bakhmut, to the southwest, is still accessible, but travel remains perilous.

Russian forces made 'greater advances' in past one week: ISW

Further, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, claimed that Russian troops made "greater advances" in the past week alone than throughout the remainder of May. However, in its latest report, it also stated that these advances are largely slow, limited to smaller objectives than Russia intended, and continue to face Ukrainian resistance. It further stated that senior Kremlin officials have also publicly admitted that Russia's offensive in Ukraine is proceeding slower than anticipated and that they are scrambling for justifications.

Image: AP