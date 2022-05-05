Russian Occupiers Block Zaporizhzhia NPP Leaders To Leave City As War Enters Day 71

Russian occupiers on Wednesday blocked leaders of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to leave town even for business, Ukraine Pravda reported, citing the city's military administration. "The invaders forbade the heads of ZNPP to leave Energodar city," the military administration said. This comes a day after Russian troops prevented Zaporizhzhia NPP's Chief Engineer Yuri Chernichuk from taking part in the meeting of the Council of Chief Engineers of NNEGC Energoatom.

Chernichuk was detained on his way to the meeting from the checkpoint and allegedly taken away to FSB for interrogation, Ukraine Pravda mentioned. According to local Ukraine media, experts at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe are being held hostage, Ukraine state regulator Energoatom said in a statement. "The invaders are exposing humanity to dangers of new nuclear catastrophe," the nuclear power regulator said in a message, as quoted by SocPortal. Noting the size and capacity of the nuclear site at Zaporizhzhia, experts at Energoatom stated flagged that the danger from a spillover at the NPP could be six times what was seen at Chernobyl.

It is pertinent to mention that Zaporizhzhia NPP was taken over by the Russian troops after a fierce gun battle on March 4. A fire broke out in the training building due to the heavy firing by Russian forces, however, it was contained to an area of ​​2,000 square meters. The Zaporizhzhia power plant - operational since 1984 - has an installed capacity of 6GW - six units which produce up to 42 billion kWh of electricity, according to Power Technology.

Russian attacks target 'flow' of weapons from Western nations

Russia on Wednesday moved to hinder weapons' flow from Western nations. According to the Associated Press reports, invading forces bombarded rail stations and other supply lines across the country. The aggravated attacks come at a time when the European Union is mulling over a potential ban on Russian oil imports in addition to phasing out dependence on Russian energy by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued arbitrary bombing the Azovstal metallurgical plant, which is a holdout of the "remnant" Ukrainian defenders in the strategic port city of Mariupol. Amid the burgeoning rampage, as many as 157 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol with the help of the UN and its partners.

Russian troops also struck at least three power stations in rampant attacks on the western city of Lviv. Noting the escalation of missile attacks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday said that Moscow is "resorting to missile terrorism" to spread fear across Ukraine. Meanwhile, amid the flurry of attacks, Moscow has expressed willingness to hold a 'Victory Day' parade (celebration to mark the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany) in Mariupol on May 9.

(Image: AP/Republic World)