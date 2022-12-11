Russian Official Demands France & Germany To Pay For ‘years Of Genocide, Damage’ In Donbas

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma, demanded France and Germany on Saturday to provide compensation to the people residing in Ukraine’s Donbas for “years of genocide and inflicted damage.” This comes days after Germany’s erstwhile Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to local news outlet Die Zeit about the Minsk Agreements, which were signed back in 2014 to provide enough time to Ukraine for consolidating its forces to fight Russia in the now ongoing war.

"The 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give time to Ukraine. It also used this time to become stronger as can be seen today. The Ukraine of 2014-2015 is not the modern Ukraine," Merkel said on Wednesday, according to TASS. In response to this, Volodin took to his Telegram handle and stated that "Merkel's confession puts moral and material responsibility for the developments in Ukraine on Germany and France.”

"They will have to pay compensation to residents of the Donbas republics for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage. This is just the beginning,” he added.

Lately, the German chancellor has often brought up the Minsk agreements in interviews. In a conversation with European Pravda in November, Merkel said, "I would like that there would be a more peaceful time after my departure, because I was busy with Ukraine a lot." "But this [invasion] was not a surprise. The Minsk agreements were destroyed," she added.

The significance of Donbas

Donbas, which consists of Russia-annexed provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, has become the center of the raging war that broke out earlier this year in February between Russia and Ukraine. According to The Washington Post, Donbas served as a pivotal region for Russia even before the beginning of the war. This is because of the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were taken under control by the Russian Empire in the mid-18th century after coal was discovered in the areas and Russian settlers began settling.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed in a nightly address that the eastern city of Bakhmut has been completely “destroyed” by Russian forces. On the other hand, cities like Odessa have faced complete outages due to Friday's strikes by kamikaze drones.