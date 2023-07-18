Russian Official Slams UK Sanctions; 'be Careful London Bridge Doesn’t Fall Down'

A senior Russian official on Monday lambasted the United Kingdom for imposing a barrage of new anti-Russian sanctions on the Moscow officials claiming that they helped to forcibly deport Ukrainian children during the ongoing war and committed human rights abuse. On July 17, UK’s Foreign Office targeted several high-ranking Russian officials and media figures, including Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, journalist Anton Krasovsky and a number of human and children’s rights officials with state-sponsored blacklisting that would freeze their assets.

Deputy head of Moscow Region quips 'have no assets in UK'

Deputy head of Moscow Region, Vyacheslav Dukhin, who was also sanctioned by the UK, appeared to shrug off Britain's move, as he wrote on Instagram that he had no assets in the UK that could be frozen. Dukhin mocked the accusations that he was involved in forcibly deporting the Ukrainian children to Russia, as he iterated that he was unfazed and had no regrets--whatsoever--about the actions that led to sanctions being imposed on him by the UK.

UK Foreign Office argued that the blacklisted Russian officials were either “involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children” to Russia, or were “spreading… hate-inciting propaganda.” The new round of sanctions implies that their asset in the UK will be frozen and they will face travel bans.

Dukhin sarcastically said that while he has visited London many times on business trips, he will never miss it. “Just be careful that this London bridge of yours doesn’t fall down, like in the song,” he quipped, taking a swipe at UK.

Justifying the transfer of the Ukrainian children from the frontlines and war zone, the Deputy head of Moscow Region said that the children who were removed from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Moscow Region were untended and had no parents to look after them. Emphasizing that Russian officials were concerned with saving these children's lives, Dukhin further added that these children "now live in foster families, loved and being taken care of… I think that even Ukrainian propaganda will not dare to say that they should have been left in danger under Ukrainian artillery strikes."

In March, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “the Court”) issued arrest warrants for Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population, mainly children, and that of unlawful transfer of kids from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.