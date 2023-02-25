Russian officials have claimed that they received a threat during a meeting in Bengaluru at the recently concluded G20 Finance Ministers gathering. The G20 meeting was held from February 22 to February 25 as part of India's G20 presidency.

"We know who you are, where you live and where to find you and we won’t forget you are personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine," is what the Russian officials have alleged was told to them during one of the sessions during the meet, according to sources. They also alleged that the remarks came from Germany and Canada. It was reported that German officials denied saying anything to that effect, while no response has been received from the Canadian side as of now.

"When the West talks of peace, they should be a little more responsible in the way they speak with others. This way of speaking, which sounds like a threat, in such a high-profile event isn’t what we or anyone expected," according to Russian officials.

No such incidents were reported in the earlier events that India has been hosting under its G20 Presidency. The next upcoming event that is going to be high-profile is the G20 Foreign Ministers meet that will take place in Delhi on March 1st and 2nd. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend this event and so is the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

India's G20 presidency comes at a time of heightened tensions all across the world with the war in Ukraine as the epicenter. The US has urged India to use its influence on Russia to find a solution that will end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, G20 meetings have been crucial this year for numerous countries to deliberate on global issues.

FATF suspends Russia's membership over war in Ukraine

The FATF on Friday suspended Russia’s membership for its “illegal, unprovoked and unjustified” full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, an official statement said. Russia’s actions were “unacceptably run” counter to FATF’s core principles that aims to promote security, safety, and integrity of the global financial system, it said.

One year after Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, FATF reiterates its deepest sympathies for the people of Ukraine and continues to deplore the huge loss of lives and malicious destruction caused by Russia’s ongoing “brutal attack” on Ukraine, said the statement issued after the FATF plenary held in Paris.

“Strongly condemning” its “war of aggression” against Ukraine, the FATF said over the past year, Russia has “intensified its inhumane and brutal attacks” targeting critical public infrastructure.

The global watchdog on terror financing said it is also deeply concerned by the reports of arms trade between Russia and United Nations sanctioned jurisdictions, and malicious cyber-activities emanating from Russia.

