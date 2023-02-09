Last Updated:

Russian Officials Slam Zelenskyy's Europe Trip, Call Westminster Speech 'theatrical'

Russian officials have attacked and dismissed Zelenskyy's speech that he had given to MPs in Westminster and called it "theatrical".

Written By
Saumya joshi
Rishi Sunak + Zelenskyy + Putin

Image: Twitter/ @RishiSunak/ AP


After the surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to European countries, France, and the UK, Russian officials have attacked and dismissed the speech that he had given to MPs in Westminster and called it "theatrical". Zelenskyy has made a surprise appearance in the UK where he urged the UK and Western allies to provide "wings for freedom" by supplying advanced jets. After this, he went to Paris for talks over dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelenskyy might also attend an EU summit in Brussels later today.

 Russian Embassy in London attacks 'pompous' Zelenskyy 

However, the Russian Embassy in London released a strongly worded press statement on February 9 after the Ukrainian president landed in London and was welcomed by the UK government. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in London wrote: "#Zelenskyy's hasty visit to London and his theatrical performance in Westminster were obviously aimed at preparing the Western public for upcoming decisions towards further satisfaction of the #Kiev regime’s constant and ever increasing demands." 

READ | In pics: Dressed in olive, Zelenskyy pleads for UK jets in historic Westminster address

"We would like to remind London: in the event of such a scenario the death toll of yet another round of escalation, as well as its military/political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on the UK's hands. Russia will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side," read the strongly worded statement. 

READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy, UK monarch King Charles III hold audience as two meet for first time

"Zelenskyy's pompous solicitations about the values of 'freedom' and 'human rights', which Kyiv claims to be fighting for, were overtly hypocritical," read the statement released on the social media platform. 

 

READ | UK announces new tranche of sanctions on Russia as Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy lands in Britain
READ | 'Nothing is off the table', says UK PM Sunak as Zelenskyy makes appeal for fighter jets
READ | Zelenskyy flies West: If it's Thursday, this must be Belgium
First Published:
COMMENT