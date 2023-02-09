Russian Officials Slam Zelenskyy's Europe Trip, Call Westminster Speech 'theatrical'

After the surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to European countries, France, and the UK, Russian officials have attacked and dismissed the speech that he had given to MPs in Westminster and called it "theatrical". Zelenskyy has made a surprise appearance in the UK where he urged the UK and Western allies to provide "wings for freedom" by supplying advanced jets. After this, he went to Paris for talks over dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelenskyy might also attend an EU summit in Brussels later today.

"Vers la victoire, vers la paix, vers l'Europe. До перемоги, до миру, до Європи." pic.twitter.com/j8fwVUlsYd — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 9, 2023

"Ukraine is fighting back heroically - with courage, bravery and perseverance - against the brutal Russian aggression. Together with @EmmanuelMacron, I personally assured @ZelenskyyUa today in Paris: We stand closely by Ukraine's side - for as long as necessary." #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/T0F6L5jfbt — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 8, 2023

Russian Embassy in London attacks 'pompous' Zelenskyy

However, the Russian Embassy in London released a strongly worded press statement on February 9 after the Ukrainian president landed in London and was welcomed by the UK government. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in London wrote: "#Zelenskyy's hasty visit to London and his theatrical performance in Westminster were obviously aimed at preparing the Western public for upcoming decisions towards further satisfaction of the #Kiev regime’s constant and ever increasing demands."

"#Zelensky’s hasty visit to London and his theatrical performance in Westminster were obviously aimed at preparing the Western public for upcoming decisions towards further satisfaction of the #Kiev regime’s constant and ever increasing demands."

🔗https://t.co/1D7zffnxLw pic.twitter.com/D5WnB4BzRC — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 8, 2023

"We would like to remind London: in the event of such a scenario the death toll of yet another round of escalation, as well as its military/political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on the UK's hands. Russia will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side," read the strongly worded statement.