Russian Oligarch Abramovich Hands Control Of Chelsea To Club Trustees Amid War In Ukraine

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday announced that he is handing over the control of Chelsea FC amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Abramovich released a statement on Chelsea's official website, where he said that he is giving the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC to trustees of the Premier League club's charitable foundation.

Abramovich said he believes that currently, the trustees are in the best position to look after the interests of the club. The ownership of the club still remains with the Russian oligarch.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values," Abramovich said in his statement.

"That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans," Abramovich added.

Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

In his statement, however, Abramovich failed to acknowledge or denounce Russia's ongoing assault of Ukraine. Since Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old has dominated headlines in the United Kingdom due to his alleged ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich's daughter, on the other hand, posted an anti-Putin statement on social media, where she said that the Russian president's decision to invade Ukraine is not supported by the majority of people in her country.

Abramovich first grabbed headlines in UK after Labour MP Chris Bryant urged the British government to bar the Russian businessman from entering the country and seize his assets. Bryant also suggested that Abramovic should not be allowed to own Chelsea FC.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday through the land, air, and sea. Putin, in a pre-dawn address to the nation, announced his army has invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his response, imposed martial law in the country and urged fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops.

Ukrainian Health Ministry had said on Saturday that 198 civilians have been killed in the country. Separately, Ukrainian Defense Ministry had claimed that 3,500 Russian occupiers were killed and nearly 200 were taken, prisoner. Russian Army stated its varying death tolls and even claimed to capture several cities in the neighbouring nation.

Image: AP