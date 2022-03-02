While stating, “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” US President Joe Biden in his first state of the union speech on Tuesday night addressed the Russian oligarchs and said that his administration will seize its yachts, luxury apartments and private jets. The US President also vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine. With several sanctions on Russia, the President has also announced to ban the country's aircraft on American airspace.

US working to seize yachts, apartments of Russian oligarchs:

Biden says US working to seize yachts, apartments of Russian oligarchs, says 'we are coming for your ill-begotten gains', reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden slams Vladimir Putin in first State of the Union speech

While speaking from Capitol Hill, US President Joe Biden said, "Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated."

Following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace, Biden said "We are joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for their ill-begotten gains."

Outlining the plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers, Biden said 'we have a choice.'

“We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's march towards Kyiv 'stalled' for now, says US official

In the latest update over the war situation, Russian forces’ movement towards Ukrainian capital Kyiv is currently “stalled”, said a senior US defence official on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, the American official stated that Russia’s advance on Kyiv is “where it was yesterday”. Citing a variety of factors, including lack of food for Russian troops, the US defence official noted that Ukrainian resistance also could be a possible reason for the stalled movement.