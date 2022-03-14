The Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam has announced its decision to stop its operations within the Moscow patriarchate citing safety concerns. The Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam released a statement on their website informing about their decision. The decision was taken by the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam in their meeting of the parish council over the "threat to the parish and the clergy."

"The clergy unanimously announced that it is no longer possible for them to function within the Moscow patriarchate and provide a spiritually safe environment for our faithful. They have asked Archbishop Elisey to grant them canonical dismissal," the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam said in a statement.

The Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam has insisted that their decision is "extremely painful" and "difficult" for everyone concerned. It further said that they have called on Archbishop Elisen to approve their "canonical dismissal." Meanwhile, the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam has even sent a request to join the diocese of Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople). The metropolitan has expressed his willingness to consider the request and will request a canonical release from Archbishop Elisey.

"This decision is extremely painful and difficult for all concerned," the Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam said in the statement.

Parish Council supports the move of the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam

In the statement, the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam informed that the parish council has decided to support their decision and they have called on the parish to follow the clergy. Meanwhile, Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox church, has refused to condemn Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine, The Guardian reported. Kirill even called Russia’s opponents in Ukraine “evil forces” and his stance on the invasion has resulted in tensions among some Russian Orthodox priests, as per The Guardian report. Over 280 Russian Orthodox priests and church officials across the globe had signed an open letter in which they opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP/PTI