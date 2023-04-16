Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called for the restoration of peace in the war-torn state of Ukraine as Kremlin's "special military operation" entered its 14th month. He has urged both parties to take all necessary steps to bring about peace.

Kirill said, "Sad events, which may even be described as internal feud, are now taking place on our historic Russian land." He further added, "Today, I am addressing Russians and Ukrainians, particularly those who became embroiled in this conflict against their will: with the force of our prayer, and our good deeds, and our good intentions, we must do everything to stop this conflict as soon as possible," Russian news aganecy TASS reported.

The patriarch also wished for the Russian and Ukrainian people to reclaim their "peace and good co-existence, and strong fraternal ties between our people, who were one nation in some point, inhabiting one country of Rus." He added, "My special prayer today will be about it, and I will ask you all to join it."

Easter, which celebrates Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead, is the main holiday celebrated throughout the Christian community. The lunar and solar calendars were used by the Russian Orthodox Church to establish the date of April 16 in 2023.

'Our special prayers go out to God about those in the war zone,' says Russian Orthodox Church

Prior to Easter, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill sent his wishes to the Russian Orthodox churchgoers on Saturday. The patriarch hoped for a long-lasting peace to be granted to the kin peoples of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus in his message of greetings.

"On the feast of Eater, our special prayers go out to God about those in the war zone," said the Russian Orthodox Church in a statement. It further added, "No matter what happens in a changing, sometimes tumultuous and conflict-ridden world, or what difficulties or hardships may befall us, we know, we believe and we preach: the Paschal joy of our Risen Savior remains unfading and all-conquering."

By condemning opposition demonstrations and endorsing Russia's foreign conflicts, the 75-year-old head of the Russian Orthodox Church has strengthened the authoritarian inclinations of President Vladimir Putin's regime.