Amid the escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a video of a Russian pilot has surfaced on the internet where he has called "the war with Ukraine" a "crime". While making the announcement on the flight, he called for an immediate end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The clip has been posted by Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba on Twitter who praised the pilot for his bravery.

In the video posted on the microblogging site, the pilot said that he believes that all the "sensible citizens" will agree with his view and they would make every effort to end it, The Independent reported. The Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherb in the caption informed that the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot and he made the announcement when he reached Antalya, Turkey. Olexander Scherba tweeted, “Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with Pobeda. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime. This brave pilot makes a statement."

“Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime…”.



This brave 🇷🇺 pilot makes a statement. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/rzUo1BBIP2 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 11, 2022

Protests against Russia's military action in Ukraine

While Russian forces continue to escalate their military activities in Ukraine, thousands of people took out a rally protesting against Moscow's offensive on Sunday in cities across Europe, according to The AP. The people even protested in Russia despite police taking action against the demonstrations over the war in Ukraine.

Police personnel in large numbers had been deployed at the central locations including Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin, as per The AP report. The number of people protesting against the Russian action of launching a military attack seemed to have reduced in comparison to the protests that took place last week.

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's military attack in Ukraine entered its 19th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a statement released on Facebook stated that over 12,000 Russian troops have lost their lives. In addition, 389 tanks, 1,249 combat armoured machines, 150 units of artillery system, 90 helicopters, 617 vehicles, three pieces of ships/boats, 60 fuel tanks and eight unmanned aerial vehicles have been reportedly destroyed.

According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine have conducted strikes on the rear infrastructure (field bases and warehouses) in order to violate the enemy's logistics system on the temporarily occupied occupiers of Ukraine. The Russian troops were not able to conduct an offensive in all the directions of the evacuation and the focus on Moscow remains on bolstering and retaining previously captured regions.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/@olex_scherba/Twitter)