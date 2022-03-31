Russian Planes That Breached Swedish Airspace On March 2 Were Equipped With Nukes: Reports

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were found to be armed with nuclear weapons, Swedish media reported. According to Swedish news outlet TV4 Nyheterna, the flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a planned act intended to threaten Sweden. A total of four planes took off from Kaliningrad, Russia's airbase. There were two Sukhoi 24 assault planes with two Sukhoi 27 fighter aeroplanes escorting them.

According to TV4 Nyheter's sources, the two attack planes were equipped with nuclear weapons. The infringement on Swedish soil lasted roughly a minute. The country's air force dispatched two JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which photographed the invaders. According to Swedish media, it was then that the Russian planes' nuclear bombs were confirmed.

'We assess it as a conscious action. Which is very serious especially as [Russia] is a warring country. I can not rule out incorrect navigation, but everything indicates that it was a deliberate act. That they violated Sweden's borders,' Swedish Air Force Chief Carl-Johan Edstrom stated.

The incident transpired just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Sweden and neighbouring Finland with military action if either of the countries joined NATO. Meanwhile, the two nations were partaking in joint military drills. The Swedish fighter jets were scrambled and photographed the Russian jets, according to an official statement.

'Unprofessional and Irresponsible behaviour from the Russian side'

Following the incident, Edstrom remarked, "In light of the current situation we are very concerned about the incident. This is unprofessional and irresponsible behavior from the Russian side."

After the Cold War concluded, Sweden reduced its military spending. The Swedish Parliament agreed to a change only after Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Sweden reinstated compulsory military duty in 2017 and reactivated its Baltic Sea garrison on the island of Gotland in January 2018.

It increased defence spending by 40% in October, adding an additional 27 billion Swedish kronor ($2.8 billion, 2.5 billion euros) to the defence budget from 2021 to 2025. However, the argument over NATO membership has resurfaced in recent weeks, as it has in neighbouring Finland. Support for joining NATO is at an all-time high in Sweden, according to a poll conducted by public broadcaster SVT in April.