Russian Police Interrogates 11-year-old Child For Supporting Ukraine; Mother Sues

An 11-year-old girl in Russia, named Varvara Zholiker, is facing a police investigation after she posted a Ukrainian flag on social media that purported her support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing war. She was reported to the Russian police and was probed for hours, according to the RFE-RL. The girl's family has been under official scrutiny since the child's drawing came into the notice of the police. The 11-year-old and her mother are suing law enforcement, and are accusing the authorities of a false arrest and mental torture.

Since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, scores of children have been detained by Russian police for drawing anti-war signs at the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, as well as for laying flowers and expressing artistic criticism towards the ongoing hostilities and calling for peace. “In the Presnensky police department, children and their parents are left overnight,” Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s leading independent newspaper reported in one such case, sharing a photo of the children and their parents. The children were released after thorough questioning.

Sixth grader sent to an orphanage for anti-war drawing

Last month, police in Russia's western region of Tula detained a father, Alexei Moskalyov, and sent his daughter in sixth grade to an orphanage after the child expressed anti-war sentiments against Russian President Putin's "special military operation". Masha Moskaleva, from the city of Yefremov, had drawn an artwork depicting the Ukrainian flag, a woman next to a child and rockets, with a message emblazoned: "I am against war" and "Glory to Ukraine." A 12-year-old girl was temporarily taken into a state care centre for allegedly drawing a painting that depicted Russian forces bombing a Ukrainian family. The child was taken out of the class after the principal of the school informed the police. The next day, the girl was taken out of class, according to OVD Info. A criminal case for "discrediting" Moscow's armed forces was lodged against the girl's father.

After his child was sent to a temporary housing shelter, Vladimir Bilienko, a lawyer for Moskalyov said that his daughter "will be under state care until her father’s fate is decided". When asked what happens to those convicted for accusing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine, the lawyer noted that if no close relative of the detained girl could be traced, a "single option would remain, an orphanage".