Russian Politician Proposes Kidnapping NATO Minister To Know About West's Orders To Kyiv

A top Russian politician has proposed kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and transporting them to Moscow to interrogate and get details about the West's "orders" to Kyiv. Oleg Morozov, a member of the ruling United Russia party who was first elected to the Russian parliament in 1993, said the delivery of Western armaments to Ukraine represented a direct threat to Russia and would force Moscow to reconsider its military objectives.

"You know, perhaps it is a fantastical plot that I have brewing... that in the near future, at some stage, a war minister of some Nato country will go by train to Kyiv to talk with (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. But he would not get there. And would wake up somewhere in Moscow," Morozov said on 60 Minutes discussion show on Rossiya-1 state television on May 30.

"You mean we kidnap them?" questioned TV personality Olga Skabeyeva, one of Russia's most pro-Kremlin journalists. "Yes, Morozov responded adding "and then we would sort out who gave which order for what, who is responsible for what exactly."

He went on to say that it is no longer a mythical picture and that the world now has new rules. Morozov further added that all of the war ministers gathered in Kyiv should imagine what it would be like to wake up in Moscow. Notably, a slew of Western officials have visited Kyiv to express sympathy with Ukraine, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came in April.

Pro-Kremlin voices in Moscow have become more hostile recently

Over the last few weeks, pro-Kremlin voices in Moscow have become more hostile in their language. A Russian TV personality with deep ties to Vladimir Putin threatened Britain on May 31, suggesting that the despot's invasion could reach as far as Stonehenge. Vladimir Solovyov, also known as 'Putin's Voice,' raged that Russia could invade Britain and target Boris Johnson's foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the 97-day conflict as a "special military operation" aimed at disarming Ukraine and putting an end to what he perceives as Ukrainian ultra-nationalists' persecution of Russian speakers. He further accuses the US of threatening Russia through NATO expansion by manipulating Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western backers claim that Russia is launching an unjustified war against a sovereign state battling for survival. Russia has frequently warned the West that supplying Ukraine with modern weapons risks intensifying the conflict. Ukraine has requested more long-range weapons from the West.

Image: AP