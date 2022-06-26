Russian President Putin Announces To Provide Iskander-M Missile Systems To Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Moscow will provide Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus in the coming months. Putin made the announcement at the start of his talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, 25 June. He said that the ballistic and cruise missile can be utilized in both "standard and nuclear modifications," TASS reported.

Putin said that the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus as well as chiefs of staff can work on the plan to supply the Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus. In response, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that "I agree absolutely," as per the TASS report. Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St Petersburg. Putin said that the meeting with Lukashenko is taking place on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Belarus and Russia.

Russian President Putin meets Lukashenko

At the opening of the talks, Russian President Putin said that he will brief Lukashenko about the ongoing situation in Donbass and issues related to ensuring security in the region. Furthermore, they will discuss the range of issues concerning infrastructure, trade, and the implementation of major projects, according to the statement released on the Kremlin website. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that he has planned to discuss economic issues and defence issues. He further said that they are "very concerned" about the issues of training flights of the US and NATO, which he stressed are being trained to carry "nuclear warheads and charges."

Ukraine claims Belarus deploys seven battalions of forces near Ukraine border

Meanwhile, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has claimed that Belarusian forces have not been able to initiate an offensive in Ukraine without the involvement of Russian troops, Ukrinform reported. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky has said that the forces of Belarus has been deploying seven battalions of army on the rotational basis near the Ukrainian border.

Skibitsky said that separate units of the Russian special operations forces along with Belarus held joint exercises to carry out action in Ukraine. He pointed out that similar exercises have been witnessed between the forces of Belarus and Russia and stressed that the "main threat is about sabotage and reconnaissance groups," as per the Ukrinform report. The Ukraine intelligence said that the total number of Belarusian units on rotation along the border is estimated to be between 4,000-6,000 and around 1,500 Russian troops.

Image: AP