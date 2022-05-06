Russian President Putin Apologises To Israeli PM Bennett Over Lavrov's Remarks On Jews

As Israel celebrated its Independence Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin apologised to Bennett over Lavrov's remarks.

Earlier this week, speaking to Italian TV network Mediaset, Lavrov had said "Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood" and the "most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews," according to the readout of the interview released by Russian Foreign Ministry.

In the telephonic conversation, Putin's apology was accepted by the Israeli Prime Minister and Bennett thanked the Russian President for having a "clarifying attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust", according to the tweet by the official Twitter handle of the office of Israeli Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Naftali Bennett proposed Putin to review various options for evacuation from Azovstal in Mariupol. Bennett had made the request after he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 4.

Further, according to Kremlin, the leaders stressed special significance of May 9 for citizens of Russia and Israel, who honour the memory of all the fallen, including the victims of the Holocaust. They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, including evacuation of civilians from the territory of Azovstal.

According to Kremlin, Putin said that Russian military is ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians from Azovstal, but Kiev must order the militants to lay down their arms.

The leaders then expressed interest in further development of friendly Russian-Israeli relations. During the conversation, Bennett noted the decisive contribution of the Red Army to victory over Nazism.

In a tweet, the Israeli Prime Minister's office informed that Putin had committed to permit the evacuation of civilians including injured civilians through a United Nations and Red Cross humanitarian corridor. Israeli Prime Minister thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his wishes on the 74th Independence Day of Israel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine which started on February 24 continues for more than 60 days and it has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

