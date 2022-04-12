Russian President Putin Might Bolster Attempts To Meddle With US Elections: Reports

Prompted by POTUS Joe Biden's support for Ukraine, the Russian Federation might increase its interference in US elections, the country's intelligence assessment has warned. As President Putin’s all-out war in Ukraine continues, he is speculated to increase aggressive acts including dialling up allies to alter upcoming US election results. Vladimir Putin first created headlines in 2016 after Washington accused him of attempting to change Presidential elections results in favour of ally and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a CNN report noted that Putin’s latest attempts could include meddling with polling infrastructure among a broad range of options. The report, citing a White House source, stated that while the Russian Czar previously tried to influence voters by launching online campaigns, this time around, he could take a step further and directly interfere in the polls. Notably, observers have already said that Moscow could attempt to sow doubts about the legitimacy of the elections in its entirety.

"As we apply pressure and as Ukraine applies pressure, he's certainly going to expand the options he would consider," one source briefed on the intelligence community's assessments told CNN. "So what might he do? I don't think there was any real conclusion to that. Just a consideration of a broad range of things," they added.

Russia still battling to invade vital land areas: US

As Russia's all-out war against Ukraine continues in the sixth week, US Defence Department Press Secretary said that despite having an upper hand in terms of military and defense equipment, the Russian forces are tasting defeat as the Ukrainian army continues to batter them with equivalent retaliation. John Kirby said that the United States had indications that Kyiv’s army was pushing Russian troops back to Moscow. Furthermore, he emphasized that the Russians are trying to make an impact in the Donbas region with their aggressive stance in the region. However, they are being met with heavy retaliation by competent Ukrainian troops. Speaking on Monday in Washington DC, the Pentagon Press Secretary also mentioned that the US has assessed the ground situation and observed that Putin’s forces had retreated from several areas.

(Image: AP)