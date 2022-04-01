As the Russian war against Ukraine has entered day 37, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace on Thursday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer bore the "force" he used to and he is now trapped in his self-built "cage". Speaking to Sky news, Wallace also said, Putin's army invading Ukraine is now exhausted from the huge losses it has suffered due to strong resistance by defending forces.

"President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself," UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace said.

"His (Russian president) army is exhausted and he has suffered significant losses. The reputation of this great army of Russia has been thrashed," he added.

As the Russian forces appeared to be regrouping and shifting their focus toward South and East Ukraine without ceasing shelling on key captured or besieged cities, Wallace noted that Putin will not only have to live with the consequences of what he is doing to Ukraine, "but also the consequences of what he has done to his own army." Stressing on the mounting death in Ukrainian cities, the UK Defence Secretary added, the world is aware of Russian tactics from its playbook. "It always gets worse. It goes for more civilian attacks and more civilian areas," he reckoned.

UK & allies to send more 'lethal aid' to Ukraine: Wallace

As the situation in Ukraine remains uncertain, Britain and its allies have jointly agreed to dispatch more military equipment and "lethal aid" to Kyiv, Wallace announced. "There will be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or pledges for more money," he told reporters after addressing an international donors' conference for Ukraine involving 35 partners.

Emphasising the needs of Ukraine at the worst hour of battle, Wallace highlighted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been "predominantly" looking for military equipment to defend Ukraine's coastline now that the "Russian activity" is moving towards the south. "So, what we've certainly seen is their first efforts have been rebutted in many areas, but in other parts, they will now seek to move towards the east and the south and see what more they can do. And that's why it's really important to keep up inventory," he said. Further, the embattled nation also requires "more long-range artillery" to counter the arbitrary "pounding of cities" by Russian invading forces. While concluding his speech, Wallace also name-checked the US for "being at forefront" of the assistance supply effort to the war-torn ex-Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)