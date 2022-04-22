Russian President Putin To Meet UN Secy-General António Guterres Next Week: Reports

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 58 with no breakthrough ceasefire agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to meet with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres in Russia next week, said reports citing Kremlin. This comes at a time when UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that international humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside” in the war.

Earlier in the day, in a phone call held by EU Council President Charles Michel with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the latter asked Brussels to “influence the Kyiv authorities" in order to force them to stop the massive shelling of Donbas settlements. Putin condemned the “gross violations” of international humanitarian law in Ukraine’s eastern region, echoing his earlier statement that Ukraine forces have been committing “genocide” in the Donbas region.

”Attention is drawn to the irresponsible statements of the EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means, as well as ignoring the numerous war crimes of the Ukrainian security forces," Kremlin said in a readout of the call published later.

On the other hand, Putin has directed its forces to block the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are currently staying. According to local media reports, several civilians are also staying in the same plant in order to safeguard themselves from Russian strikes. The report said that Putin ordered a blockade of the Azovstal plant instead of storming it. The Azovstal Plant is situated in besieged Mariupol, where at least 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are still providing a tough fight against the Russians.

UN: Humanitarian law 'tossed aside' in Russia Ukraine war

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that international humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside” in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Geneva-based human rights office said in a statement on Friday that “Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure — actions that may amount to war crimes.”

The office said its mission in Ukraine so far has verified 5,264 civilian casualties, including 2,345 deaths, since the war began on Feb. 24. It said that 92.3% of those were recorded in Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights added that “the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in these areas of intense fighting such as Mariupol come to light.” She said that “over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside.”

(With AP Inputs)