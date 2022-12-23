Russian President Putin Says He Wants To End Ongoing War In Ukraine; ‘Sooner, The Better'

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia is aiming for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and that fighting should end as soon as possible, according to sources. Notably, it came as President Vladimir Putin insisted Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the fighting.

Speaking to reporters, Putin said, "Our goal is to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive. So we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better."

"All conflicts end, some way or another, with talks... The faster our adversaries (in Kyiv) understand that, the better it will be," Putin said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, White House spokesman John Kirby claimed that Putin had 'shown absolutely zero indication that he is willing to negotiate', and end to the war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“Quite the contrary,” Kirby told reporters during an online briefing, adding, “Everything he (Putin) is doing on the ground and in the air bespeaks a man who wants to continue to visit violence upon the Ukrainian people (and) escalate the war.”

'Speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine would inevitably involve a diplomatic solutioN': Putin

Contrary to John Kirby's claims, the Russian President said that a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin has persistently said that Russia is open to negotiations. However, sources said that Ukraine and its allies suspect it is Moscow's ploy to buy time after a series of Russian defeats and retreats.

“I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses,” Putin told reporters.

“All armed conflicts end one way or another with some negotiations on the diplomatic track. Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this," Putin said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine buoyed by the support shown by President Joe Biden on his trip to Washington, his first foreign journey since Russia invaded its neighbour.

On Thursday, US Congress moved closer to approving an additional USD 44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance, part of a wider US government spending bill. According to sources, this is addition to some of USD 50 billion already sent to Ukraine this year. Sources said that the Biden administration announced another USD 1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot system.

According to reports, Zelenskyy told Congress that US aid to his country was an investment in democracy and Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.