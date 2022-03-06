Russian President Vladimir Putin 'dying In Agony From Cancer', Claims Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is dying in agony from terminal bowel cancer, intelligence reports from the Pentagon and Ukraine have reportedly claimed. While previously, Russian media reported that the 69-year-old may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, there weren’t any symptoms of cancer. However, the latest report published by the Daily Sun stated that Putin’s “puffy face” indicated that he was taking chemotherapy drugs or steroids.

Furthermore, it also revealed that it was because Putin knew that he was dying, he wanted to leave a legacy and attacked Ukraine. "His unsmiling expression shows he is in constant pain", American analysts working with the country’s Defense Department reportedly said. They further noted that, while Putin was captured smiling and laughing on various occasions in the past, in the current year, there have been only a few pictures of him with a happy expression.

“His look suggests he is in pain and our people suggest his angry look is most likely as a result of him being in agony. “Our people are confident he is ill – he is concerned about Covid as he keeps his staff at a distance,” the anonymous source told Daily Sun.

Putin's 'unusual' behaviour has raised many questions. Observers have pointed at the logorrhea spilt on his subordinates to his remarkably long conference tables and in bunker-like solitude. Many have theorised that the spy-turned politician might be suffering from some form of mental illness. Many say that it is just exhaustion from pandemic isolation. But, as days pass, the claim of him suffering from a terminal physical illness is gaining ground.

Putin's attack on Ukraine

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day on Saturday, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine.

Hours before launching an attack on Ukraine, Putin, in a televised address justified it saying that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. However, the German leader nullified the comment saying that nobody ever had such plans.

